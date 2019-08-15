Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 9,900 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Denison Mines by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135,550 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Denison Mines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 210,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 741,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the period.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

