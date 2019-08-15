DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.43

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and traded as low as $20.03. DENSO CORP/ADR shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 31,700 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNZOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DENSO CORP/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

