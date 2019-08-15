Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Director Acquires $77,000.00 in Stock

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 50,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ASRT opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Depomed, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Get Depomed alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ASRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.