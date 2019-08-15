Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Designer Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Designer Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Designer Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:DBI opened at $15.05 on Monday. Designer Brands has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $878.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Designer Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Designer Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,320,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,191,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

