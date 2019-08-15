Deutsche Bank Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $23.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.17. 21,338,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,317,522. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,449. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $237,280,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 2,206.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,070,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Macy’s by 62.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $24,810,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

