Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.93 ($51.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.72 ($47.35).

Shares of FRA DWNI traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €30.29 ($35.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,219 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.90. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

