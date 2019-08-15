Dianne M. Parrotte Sells 900 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.08. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,204,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,531,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,114,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $437,313,000 after buying an additional 367,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,517,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,746,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,834,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,998,000 after buying an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,960,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,551,000 after buying an additional 252,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

