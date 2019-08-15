Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3,144.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 431,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after buying an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,994,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,963,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 5,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,780. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $965.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 737.93% and a negative return on equity of 48.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

