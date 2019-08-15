Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0011 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $36,751.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 33,274,773 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

