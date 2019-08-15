Dimecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $501.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011229 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003991 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Novaexchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

