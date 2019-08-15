Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) PT Raised to $5.50

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $7.00 target price on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of DPLO opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $411.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 446.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

