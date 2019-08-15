Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Discovery Metals Corp (CVE:DSV) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, 253,007 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 212% from the average session volume of 81,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 34.66, a current ratio of 34.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

About Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It has a portfolio of seven principal properties with a land package of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Coahuila State.

