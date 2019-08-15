Dmc Global (BOOM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dmc Global (NASDAQ: BOOM):

8/14/2019 – Dmc Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

8/6/2019 – Dmc Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

8/1/2019 – Dmc Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2019 – Dmc Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2019 – Dmc Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Dmc Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2019 – Dmc Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2019 – Dmc Global was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Dmc Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/3/2019 – Dmc Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2019 – Dmc Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 227,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,554. The company has a market cap of $672.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. Dmc Global Inc has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85.

Get Dmc Global Inc alerts:

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.