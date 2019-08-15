Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.25

Shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.25 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 46468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.93.

In related news, insider Linda Bell acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £6,205 ($8,107.93).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Company Profile (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

