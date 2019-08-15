Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRG.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Global REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dream Global REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Global REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.00.

DRG.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.26. 36,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,609. Dream Global REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.08. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

