Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$25.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.48. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$21.56 and a 52-week high of C$26.01.

In other news, Director Detlef Bierbaum sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.56, for a total value of C$345,190.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,413,467.25. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,158,103.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,756,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$228,130,870.15. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 187,400 shares of company stock worth $4,389,670.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

