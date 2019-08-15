DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.12

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $8.34. DREAM Unlimited shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded DREAM Unlimited from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $911.50 million and a PE ratio of 86.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.48.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

