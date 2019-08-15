Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Issues Earnings Results

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dropcar had a negative return on equity of 211.04% and a negative net margin of 122.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

DCAR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 29,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,956. Dropcar has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03.

About Dropcar

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

