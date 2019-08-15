DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.0895 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $381,635.00 and approximately $1,452.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00027664 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

