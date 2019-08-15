Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 89.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248,419 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after acquiring an additional 724,378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,175,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,345 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.