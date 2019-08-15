DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,187,700 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 5,719,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO John M. Lawrie acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $175,824.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Valinor Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,099,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,659,000 after purchasing an additional 44,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,412,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of DXC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,538,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.39%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

