Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,598. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

In other Dyadic International news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 20,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $238,300. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Dyadic International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

