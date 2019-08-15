Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Acquires $50,001.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Francis Cano bought 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,484 shares in the company, valued at $355,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $218.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 304.71% and a negative net margin of 781.10%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 564.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dynavax Technologies to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,570,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 332,875 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,949,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 660,526 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,813,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 475,003 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,937,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 393,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

