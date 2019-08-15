Eagle Health (ASX:EHH) Shares Down 1.8%

Eagle Health Holdings Ltd (ASX:EHH) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), 48,227 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.28 ($0.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32.

In other Eagle Health news, insider Mingwang Zhang sold 16,150,000 shares of Eagle Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$3,230,000.00 ($2,290,780.14).

Eagle Health Company Profile (ASX:EHH)

Eagle Health Holdings Limited develops, produces, markets, and distributes health food products, and nutritional and dietary supplements in China. It offers donkey hide, amino acids, herbal tea, protein powder, lozenge, enzyme, maca, vitamin, ginseng, birds nest, dendrobium candidum, and heme iron series of products.

