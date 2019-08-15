Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $66.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGRX. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $56.18 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.37.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

