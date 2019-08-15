Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.19% of Thor Industries worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Thor Industries by 120.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.23 per share, with a total value of $202,880.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,919. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.