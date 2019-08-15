Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.35. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.