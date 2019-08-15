Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 1,407 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.09% of Amdocs worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Amdocs by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.23. 11,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,255. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

