Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,406,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Southern by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 427,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at $750,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $641,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,625.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,547 shares of company stock worth $42,411,331 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

