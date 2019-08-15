Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 265 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,420. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.49.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.