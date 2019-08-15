Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Issues Earnings Results

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 127.06% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%.

NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

