Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,379,700 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 10,106,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,713,000 after purchasing an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Eaton by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,090,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,325 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

