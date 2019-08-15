Eden (EDN) Market Cap Hits $2.23 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Eden has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00268959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.01315391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

