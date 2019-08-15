Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.60

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.20), with a volume of 52845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.80 ($1.17).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.05, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other news, insider William Hill purchased 19,942 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £19,942 ($26,057.76). Also, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 25,000 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($31,686.92).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

