Egretia (EGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.91 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEx, Bilaxy and OKEx. Egretia has a market capitalization of $179.84 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00268939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.01314084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,217,625,279 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bilaxy, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

