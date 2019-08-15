ELCO Management Co. LLC Invests $238,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,209. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

