electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “We think the TETRAS-ADL endpoint was most interesting (see image at bottom) … and this will be the primary endpoint in future clinical trials.””

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of electroCore from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price target on shares of electroCore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.84. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. As a group, analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $37,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore during the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in electroCore by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 205.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

