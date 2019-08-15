Electroneum Trading Down 17.9% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $37.84 million and $175,109.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptomate, CoinBene and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 90.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,773,647,231 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Liquid, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

