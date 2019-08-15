Ellaism Market Capitalization Hits $60,151.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $60,151.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

