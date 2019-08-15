Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 630,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $599.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 70.32 and a current ratio of 70.32.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 79,127.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 497,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 398,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 115,039 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,915,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

