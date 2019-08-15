EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 40.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMKR. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upgraded EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 target price on EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of EMKR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 64,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.19. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

