Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Worldpay by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Worldpay by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Worldpay by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Worldpay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Worldpay by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on shares of Worldpay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.39.

Shares of NYSE WP opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Worldpay Inc has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $138.22.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

