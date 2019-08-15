Emerald Advisers LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,745.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,795. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $154.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.75. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.74.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

