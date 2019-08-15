Emerald Advisers LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 9,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP opened at $82.32 on Thursday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

