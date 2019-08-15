Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 11,255 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $5,897,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,636. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $107.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

