Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 31,570 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,570 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,411,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,592.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 16,352 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $44,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 797,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,745,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,223. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 128.73% and a negative net margin of 1,560.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

