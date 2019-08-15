Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $450,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,817 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Xilinx to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $103.30 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,587. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

