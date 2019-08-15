Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,078. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.