Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81. Endologix has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.43. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELGX. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,828,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 674,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Endologix by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 550,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Endologix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 509,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

