Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Director John Eddy Klein Acquires 840 Shares of Stock

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Director John Eddy Klein purchased 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $29,803.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Eddy Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, John Eddy Klein purchased 1,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, John Eddy Klein purchased 409 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $17,587.00.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,594. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,575,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after buying an additional 74,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1,542.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 263,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

